DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has been record-setting the last two days with temperatures hitting the 80s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday with a rain and snow chance Friday.

Weather tonight: Cool, clear

Temperatures will cool into the 40s overnight with mostly clear skies and dry conditions.

Weather tomorrow: High fire danger

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Thursday with wind gusts up to 40 mph. A fire weather warning is in place through 7 p.m. for the eastern half of Colorado.

Along with the wind, humidity will stay low and it will be a dry day on the Front Range, keeping fire danger elevated.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow showers Friday

Friday’s weather will take a turn as the next storm system rolls through. Temperatures will fall into the 50s with scattered rain and snow showers.

The precipitation will continue into early Saturday morning before coming to an end.

Most of metro Denver won’t see snowfall accumulate but areas west and south could see up to an inch or two. We aren’t expecting big road impacts in the lower elevations, but roads could turn icy in the mountains with 2 to 8 inches of accumulation possible.

After the precipitation clears early on Saturday, the rest of the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will hit the upper 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.

Next week will start off with temperatures in the 70s. There will be a chance of isolated showers on Wednesday.