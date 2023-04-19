DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will have cooler temperatures Wednesday with extra clouds and late showers. Snow pushes into the high country and lingers into the weekend in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Afternoon showers

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the upper 50s with a light afternoon breeze. Snow showers will be in the mountains with the Front Range and Eastern Plains seeing light rain throughout the evening.

Most of the state will also be under cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 19.

Weather tonight: Change to snow, cooler

Light rain can change over to snow Wednesday night with a light dusting possible along the Palmer Divide. Mountain towns can see a few inches of snow by Thursday morning.

Overnight lows dip into the upper 20s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 19.

Looking ahead: Cooler end of the week

Thursday has partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. Light snow stays in the higher elevations with a flurry in the foothills.

Friday also has partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s with a small chance for some late flurries.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 19.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with below-average highs in the middle 50s.

More sunshine is back for the start of the weekend with a few extra clouds on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures get even warmer on Sunday, back to seasonal averages in the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday are back above average with sunshine on Monday and late showers Tuesday.