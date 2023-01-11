DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will have a mix of rain and snow Wednesday with gusty winds through the afternoon.

Temperatures stay mild as this weak and fast-moving system arrives. Highs will be back in the 50s by Friday.

Weather today: Rain and snow mix

Snow showers will develop across the mountains and will reach the Front Range and plains by late Wednesday morning.

Rain can be mixed in with the snow as temperatures stay above freezing. The storm activity will come to an end by late afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs for Jan. 11.

This system will be a quick hit of snow, so most of the Front Range will miss out on accumulation. Areas that do see a shower will keep totals under an inch.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for Jan. 11.

Colorado’s Eastern Plains will see about 1 to 4 inches of snow with 2 to 10 inches in the mountains.

Pinpoint Weather: Watches and warnings for Jan. 11.

There could be some minor impacts by the end of the morning commute or the evening commute in isolated spots. Most of the slick roads will be concentrated on the plains and in the mountains.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts for Jan. 11.

The Front Range will also have strong winds, so blowing snow and reduced visibility west and blowing dust east is possible.

Looking ahead: Mild weekend temperatures

Sunshine and dry weather will return to Denver on Thursday and last through the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 11.

High temperatures will warm up to the 50s Friday and Saturday.