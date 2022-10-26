DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday will feel more like fall with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. The Denver weather forecast also has a chance for afternoon rain showers.

Wednesday today: Rain chances

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting increased clouds Wednesday afternoon with a 10% chance of a rain shower in Denver.

Highs will feel more like fall with temperatures in the upper 50s.

The central and northern mountains can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow. Highs in the mountains will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Pinpoint Weather future radar and satellite at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Wednesday night will see a drop in temperatures. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the Front Range.

Snow intensifies in the mountains overnight with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Weather tomorrow: First chance for snow

The long-awaited snow could finally make an appearance in Denver. Rain and snow will develop in Denver between 8 a.m. and noon on Thursday.

The foothills and Palmer Divide sit above 6,000 feet in elevation and therefore can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation.

Snow continues in the mountains with another 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 26.

Looking down the road: Waking up to hard freezes

A hard freeze is likely in Denver on Friday morning and Saturday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting temperatures in the mid to upper 20s on both days. The suburbs will be even colder in the Denver weather forecast.

Once the hard freezes pass, it will be drier and warmer this weekend with temperatures in the 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 26, 2022.

Halloween: Trick-or-treating weather

Ghouls and goblins will be coming out Monday night, and the Pinpoint Weather team has a look at your Halloween forecast.

During the day on Halloween, it will be dry and sunny with daytime highs in the mid-60s.

Once trick-or-treating hours arrive, temperatures will fall through the 40s, so don’t forget to bring a jacket when going door to door.