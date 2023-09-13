​​​​​​DENVER (KDVR) — So far this September, Denver weather has only recorded a quarter inch of moisture. The amount should be twice that at this point in the month.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, there is a good chance of picking up needed rain to get levels back on track for the month.

Possible rain totals from Thursday through Friday

Weather tonight: Few showers possible

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms over the mountains that will linger late into the evening. A few of those showers could slip out across Denver and the Front Range. There could also be some thunder too.

Temperatures will again cool into the 40s and 50s across metro Denver with chilly 40s through most of the Colorado mountains.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms

A cold front will have temperatures down about 10 degrees on Thursday. It will turn cloudy and breezy during the morning with showers and thunderstorms developing across metro Denver and the Front Range.

The rain will increase later in the day and last through the overnight hours into Friday.

Cooler outlook for Thursday along with rain

Looking ahead: More rain then a dry weekend

Expect more rain showers, especially early on Friday, before drying occurs late in the day, allowing some sunshine to peek out.

Temperatures will remain cool in the 60s and 70s on Friday in Denver.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The forecast calls for a dry and warmer weekend. It will stay dry and warm to start next week before a low chance of showers and thunderstorms returns by midweek.