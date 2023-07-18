DENVER (KDVR) — Rain chances will be increasing for the remainder of the week in Denver weather. The moisture will help keep everything green despite the recent stretch of dry and hot days. The Pinpoint Weather team, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, forecast some areas could get more than an inch in the coming days.

Possible rain totals across Colorado from Wednesday through Friday

Weather tonight: Scattered storms

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday evening in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Some storms could bring a gust of wind. Most places won’t see much rain as the storms will struggle to survive as they will be drying as they move across the plains.

Forecast overnight low temperatures by Wednesday morning

Weather tomorrow: Not as hot with rain chances

Wednesday brings another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms thanks to a cold front that will pass early in the day. Temperatures will not be as hot as the last few days. Metro Denver and northeast Colorado will be mainly in the upper 80s. The heat will remain in southeast Colorado and out west with hot 90s and 100-degree temperatures possible.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: More showers possible and cooler

Rain chances look best on Thursday with more communities along the Front Range receiving rain. The showers may produce more than an inch in some places especially out on the Eastern Plains. Metro Denver could see as much as a half-inch of rain.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Storm chances dry up by the weekend. Temperatures will be pleasant on Saturday in the 80s followed by more seasonal low 90s on Sunday. It will heat up early next week with only isolated storms possible by the middle of the week.