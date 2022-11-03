DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Day due to a rain and snow mix that will develop for the evening rush hour. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate across the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Alert day for rain, snow mix

Be prepared evening commuters, a change in the weather is coming on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Storm timing in Denver on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Thursday will start dry and clear before increasing clouds move in as a storm system approaches from the south.

A rain and snow mix develops around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Denver before the mix changes to all snow. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting up to one inch of accumulation across the Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

One to three inches of snow accumulation is possible in the Foothills and the Palmer Divide between 3 p.m. and midnight.

Snow is currently falling across the Western Slope in the high country. That snow moves east and overspreads all mountain zones on Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Pinpoint weather’s forecast mountain snowfall totals:

Northern mountains: 4 to 10 inches

Central mountains: 4 to 12 inches

San Juan’s: 8 to 16 inches

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

It will continue to snow until midnight before it begins tapering off and turns into flurries. The Front Range will be cold Thursday night as lows drop into the 20s.

Weather tomorrow: Sun returns

Once the snow moves out Thursday night, Friday will have a sunny start to your weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts Friday to turn sunny across the Front Range. The weather systems in the mountains will also gradually clear out.

Weekend Weather: Sunshine and time changes

Looking ahead to your weekend, the sun will be out both days.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting drier conditions with sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 60 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 3, 2022 in Denver.

Don’t forget about the time change at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Remember to fall back one hour.