DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Day due to a rain and snow mix that will develop for the evening rush hour. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate across the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: Alert day for rain, snow mix
Be prepared evening commuters, a change in the weather is coming on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Thursday will start dry and clear before increasing clouds move in as a storm system approaches from the south.
A rain and snow mix develops around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Denver before the mix changes to all snow. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting up to one inch of accumulation across the Front Range.
One to three inches of snow accumulation is possible in the Foothills and the Palmer Divide between 3 p.m. and midnight.
Snow is currently falling across the Western Slope in the high country. That snow moves east and overspreads all mountain zones on Thursday.
Pinpoint weather’s forecast mountain snowfall totals:
- Northern mountains: 4 to 10 inches
- Central mountains: 4 to 12 inches
- San Juan’s: 8 to 16 inches
It will continue to snow until midnight before it begins tapering off and turns into flurries. The Front Range will be cold Thursday night as lows drop into the 20s.
Weather tomorrow: Sun returns
Once the snow moves out Thursday night, Friday will have a sunny start to your weekend.
The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts Friday to turn sunny across the Front Range. The weather systems in the mountains will also gradually clear out.
Weekend Weather: Sunshine and time changes
Looking ahead to your weekend, the sun will be out both days.
The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting drier conditions with sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 60 degrees.
Don’t forget about the time change at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Remember to fall back one hour.