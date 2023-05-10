DENVER (KDVR) — The chance of severe weather threats was ending Wednesday night, but rain showers will continue for the next 24 hours in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather tonight: Severe weather ends

The severe storms that brought damaging hail, lightning and at least one confirmed tornado were already clearing out Wednesday night.

Rain and the chance of rumbling thunder will continue late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Rain, mountain snow

It will be a rainy and cool day around 60 degrees on Thursday. The threat of severe weather will mostly end, except for some chances of moderate to steady rainfall. The Eastern Plains could see more hail.

Travel advisories are in effect for the mountains, with winter storm warnings in place. Up to 3-7 inches is possible.

There’s a flood watch for the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn scars. Those areas will need to be watched on Thursday because of heavy rain chances that could trigger mudslides.

Flooding is possible on the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn scars on May 11, 2023.

Afternoon showers are possible again on Thursday afternoon, with rain expected to continue into the night.

Looking ahead: Rain chances for the next week

Showers wrap up on Friday and there will be scattered showers on Saturday. Mother’s Day on Sunday will see some afternoon storm chances and cool temperatures in the upper 50s.

Storm chances stay in the forecast for the rest of the week. Monday brings temperatures in the mid-60s, with temperatures expected to rise to the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.