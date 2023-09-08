DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather records added a 38th day at 90 degrees or higher on Friday.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, a cooldown is coming along with much-needed rain. Possible rain totals from Sunday through Tuesday look good.

Possible rain totals across Colorado from Sunday through Tuesday

Weather tonight: Breezy and cool

There will be a few clouds across the area during the overnight hours. The wind will generally be from the south/southwest with speeds up to 15 mph at times.

Temperatures will be pleasantly cool and mainly in the 50s east of the mountains. It will be a little chilly in mountain towns, with readings dipping into the 30s and 40s.

Overnight lows by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Warm and breezy

Saturday will start off sunny across the state followed by increasing clouds. It will turn breezy in most locations with westerly winds picking up.

Temperatures will be warm again, but just not as hot as the last two days. There is a chance on the far Eastern Plains of passing showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening.

Forecast highs for Saturday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Rain and a cooldown

A cold front has temperatures in the low 70s for metro Denver on Sunday along with showers and a few thunderstorms.

The chance for rain could arrive as soon as noon. So for those heading to Empower Field at Mile High to watch the Broncos game, prepare for wet weather.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Light showers will still be possible on Monday as temperatures trend even cooler. A few showers will still be possible each day through Thursday but in a more scattered nature.

It will dry out by the end of next week. Temperatures will slowly rise but stay in the 70s all week.