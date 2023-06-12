DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be wet on Tuesday with scattered rain showers expected through the morning and midday hours.

Denver has had over 2 inches of rain so far this month with more on the way.

Weather tonight: Rain shifts east

The storm activity that the Front Range saw midday Monday will continue to shift east through the afternoon and evening.

The main risk with showers and storms Monday night will be heavy rain and flash flooding.

Most of the Front Range will dry out after 6 p.m. with overnight temperatures falling into the low 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Scattered showers

Temperatures will hit the mid-60s on Tuesday with scattered rain showers through the morning and into midday. Drier weather will push into afternoon and evening.

Some areas could see up to an additional half an inch of rain on Tuesday.

Storms will not have a severe threat in Metro Denver and on the Front Range. There will be a marginal risk for storms to turn severe on the far southeast plains.

Looking ahead: Hot weekend

Storm chances will drop to only 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, meaning they will be less widespread than lately.

The weekend will be mostly dry with highs heating up to the 80s.