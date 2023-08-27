DENVER (KDVR) — Keep the umbrella handy through Monday before a warmer and drier week ahead.

Sunday starts off with sunshine before the wind picks up and a few afternoon storms develop. No severe weather is expected, but there could be brief showers.

Temperatures Sunday will be right about average in the mid-80s.

Monday brings a better chance for rain and a cooldown.

Showers are possible in the morning but the best chance will be off/on throughout Monday afternoon and into the evening. High temps will only reach into the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday brings a warm-up into the low 80s, then the 90s are back for the rest of the workweek.