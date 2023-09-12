DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather saw sunshine return on Tuesday, with warmer temperatures that reached the 70s, although the return of rain and a cooldown are ahead.

It will be even warmer on Wednesday, with afternoon highs reaching near 80 degrees. The normal high in Denver at this time of year is 81 degrees, but warm temperatures won’t last, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Metro Denver highs on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Pleasantly cool

There will be a few clouds sticking around during the overnight hours along the Front Range. It’ll be mostly cloudy across southern Colorado with a few late-night showers possible.

Temperatures will again be cool and comfortable in metro Denver, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. There will again be a chill in the air through the Colorado mountains.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Warm with a few storms

Temperatures will warm even more on Wednesday, especially across northeast Colorado and in metro Denver. Afternoon readings will be close to seasonal averages near 80 degrees.

There is a slight chance of a few late-day showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range.

Forecast highs on Wednesday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Soggy showers and cooler

Rain chances will increase on Thursday into Friday. Showers will develop in the afternoon on Thursday with some thunder possible.

Rain chances will be higher during the overnight hours into Friday. Showers will then slowly end during the afternoon on Friday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There could be a leftover shower very early on Saturday. Otherwise, the weather will be drying out and warming up with the return of 80-degree temperatures by Sunday and early next week.