DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures for Denver’s weather reached the 90s for only the 23rd time this summer.

There will be several more days with those hot readings before rain returns next week to help with a cooldown, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Rain chances for the week ahead from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Few storms early

A few showers and thunderstorms will drift off the mountains and across Denver and the Front Range through the early Friday evening hours. There will be gusty wind and rain with the passing storms, plus lightning.

Skies will clear after midnight and temperatures will fall into the 60s in the city. It will be cooler overnight in the Colorado mountains, with readings in the 40s and 50s.

Overnight lows by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Hot with more storms

Saturday will bring more of Friday’s weather, with morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day. The best chance for storms looks to be north of Denver.

Temperatures will be hot again, with afternoon highs reaching the 90s. The hottest part of the state will be the southeast corner, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher.

Another hot day forecast for Saturday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Better rain chances, less heat

There will be a stretch of mainly sunny, dry and hot days from Sunday through Wednesday. That will bring another five days above 90 degrees, pushing the number of summer days that reached 90-plus degrees this year to 28.

There are generally about 46 days in a season with temperatures at 90 degrees or higher.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The best chance for rain so far in August looks to arrive at the end of next week. A good fetch of monsoon moisture will reach metro Denver and the Front Range starting of Thursday.

Friday has the highest chance for showers. And the outlook beyond this weekly planner keeps good rain chances going into next weekend.