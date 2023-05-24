DENVER (KDVR) — Storms pushed east of the Front Range on Wednesday afternoon, and Denver’s weather will be quieter for the rest of the evening.

The early afternoon storms helped to improve air quality and clear out wildfire smoke. Another round of storms is possible on Thursday afternoon.

Weather tonight: Rain and storms clear

Thunderstorms will race east across the plains Wednesday night and will clear around midnight. A mostly cloudy sky will remain, with low temperatures falling to the lower 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Morning fog, afternoon rain

Thursday morning will start off foggy. As the fog clears out, there will be some morning sunshine ahead of the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

These storms could turn severe, with a marginal risk in place. Hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out with stronger storms that develop.

Looking ahead: More storm chances

The holiday weekend ahead won’t be a washout, but there will be a daily chance for a few showers and thunderstorms developing with the heat of the afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees for the next seven days.

Storm chances will drop to 10% by next Tuesday.