DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather includes big changes coming up starting Sunday evening. Showers are expected to start mixing with some snowfall Sunday night into Monday.

Weather today: Increasing clouds, rain

Denver will experience increasing clouds as we await rain showers later this evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s nearing 60 degrees in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Rain starts this evening, if you are going to the Broncos game tonight make sure to pack a poncho.

Weather Tonight: Rain and snow on the way, breezy

Sunday night brings a chance of rain showers that will transition to snow for some overnight. Low temperatures drop down into the middle to upper 30s. It will be very breezy, too. Gusts up to 35 mph at times are expected, so secure any loose items you may have outside.

Looking ahead: Cold and snow Monday, milder midweek

We’ll be waking up in the metro area to light snow showers on Monday. While snow is expected to melt off and not really accumulate, there could be a few slick spots so make sure to stay safe on the roadways. There will likely be more accumulations west and south of town and in the high country as well.

Light rain and snow showers will continue on and off into the early afternoon with much cooler temperatures and a strong breeze gusting at times over 40 mph.

Look for more sun along with a warming trend on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are back in the 50s on Tuesday and into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will bring Denver cooler air but that is paired with dry conditions. Highs back in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the holiday.