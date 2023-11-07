DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a cold front that will move across Colorado on Wednesday and bring rain and snow showers to Denver weather along with cooler temperatures.

The central mountains will see the most accumulation with 2-4 inches in town and deeper 4-7 inches over the higher peaks.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the Denver metro will see a rain/snow mix with light grassy accumulation as roads stay wet given the past few warm days.

There could be up to an inch in areas west of the city in the foothills and south of downtown across the Palmer Divide.

Weather tonight: Turning cloudy and cold

Skies will turn cloudy overnight ahead of the approaching cold front. It will be breezy at times. Snow showers will develop in the northern mountains overnight with light accumulation. Temperatures will be in the cold 20s across the high country and in the chilly 30s across the plains and in metro Denver.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Rain/snow showers and cooler

Rain showers will develop along the Front Range from north to south early on Wednesday. There will be a rain/snow mix later in the afternoon and evening before everything ends late evening. Temperatures will be much cooler compared to the last few warm days.

Forecast highs on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Drying out and turning milder again

The Wednesday storm will quickly depart allowing dry and sunny weather to return on Thursday.

We will be in the cool 50s on Thursday followed by more seasonal mid and upper 50s to end the week.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The dry and pleasant weather will stick around through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will warm again into the mild 60s for several days starting on Sunday.