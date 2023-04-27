DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of rain and snow showers will move into Denver’s weather forecast Thursday night into early Friday. This will lead to a slick commute Friday morning in some areas ahead of a nice weekend.

Because of this, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday, with a focus on the early morning.

Weather tonight: Rain and snow showers, breezy

Winter weather advisories are in effect from Thursday evening until Friday morning, mostly for elevations above 6500 feet. Because of accumulating snowfall and strong wind gusts, travel could be very difficult at times.

As a cold front moves through the area we will see increasing clouds and wind gusts reaching over 30 mph in the Denver metro. Clouds will be followed by rain showers this evening that will transition to snowfall overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Clearing in the morning for Denver

We will wake up to a few morning showers, and a cuple of inches of snowfall, mostly for elevations above 6500′.

The chance for showers will wrap up through the morning, and clouds will clear out starting Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool and only reach the mid-50s alongside a chilly northerly breeze that will reach gusts up to 30-35 mph at times.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer weekend

A much calmer pattern will move in for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and high temperatures climbing to the upper 60s.

We’ll start off the week with more sunshine on Monday followed by the chance for a few spring showers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.