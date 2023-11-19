DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be colder with showers to start the week ahead of the return of sunshine the Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

Winter weather advisories will be in effect through Monday for areas above 7,500 feet. These areas could pick up 3-8 inches of snowfall. When paired with strong wind gusts reaching up to 55 mph, blowing snow could also limit visibility. All these factors will contribute to difficult travel.

High wind watches are also set to go into effect Monday in eastern Colorado. Wind gusts at times will reach 60 mph.

Weather tonight: Rain and snow showers

Sunday night, increasing clouds will be paired with light showers. Showers will start off as rain in the metro and then mix with snow early Monday morning. Higher elevations will cool faster and see a change over to snow faster.

Weather tomorrow: Showers, much colder

Monday will bring showers and much colder temperatures.

While the Denver area will see a rain and snow mix, there will be little to no snow accumulation across the front range. The Palmer Divide and foothills will see light accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces, and the best chance for any snow accumulation will be in the mountains.

Temperatures will be much colder and only reach highs in the 40s.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer ahead of Thanksgiving

Tuesday, sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return to the forecast. Sunshine and a westerly breeze will keep temperatures climbing on Wednesday to the mid-60s.

The next system will bring clouds back into the forecast on Thanksgiving and help keep temperatures in the 40s. Snow showers will move in Thursday night into Friday alongside much colder temperatures. Highs will struggle to the freezing mark on Friday and Saturday, even with