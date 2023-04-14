DENVER (KDVR) — Rain and snow showers are expected throughout the day along the Front Range with cooler temperatures.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the foothills and high country until Saturday morning.

Weather today: Spotty rain and snow showers

Rain and snow have moved into the mountains and will slide through the Front Range throughout the day. The best place to see accumulations will be at higher elevations where temperatures haven’t been in the 80s, like in the metro. Highs today will be cool in the middle 40s.

Weather tonight: Light snow lingers

Temperatures will dip just below freezing tonight with cloudy skies. Light snow is possible overnight with little to no accumulation in the metro area. Winds will also slow briefly tonight.

Looking ahead: End of weekend warming

Snow chances are possible early on Saturday morning with cloudy skies sticking around through the afternoon. Highs Saturday top out in the low 50s with a brisk afternoon wind. Sunday is looking a bit nicer with highs in the middle 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with highs in the middle 70s and sunny skies. Tuesday is a carbon copy of Monday with warm highs and sunshine.

Clouds push in for the middle of the week with rain chances building back into the forecast. Highs are cooler mid-week, reaching the middle 60s.