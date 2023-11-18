DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry Saturday night into early Sunday ahead of the next chance for showers that will move in Sunday evening into Monday.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

Saturday night will stay partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will cool down to the mid-30s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Weather tomorrow: Increasing clouds ahead of showers

Sunday, Denver will see increasing clouds ahead of evening rain showers. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s, which is a little more than 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Cold and snow Monday, milder midweek

Monday morning, the Denver metro area will wake up to light snow showers. Snowfall is not expected to stick or accumulate around the Denver metro, but snow there could be light accumulation in higher areas like the Palmer Divide and foothills, with a couple of inches of snow in the high country.

This could contribute to difficult travel, so plan for extra time if you will be driving above 7,000 feet.

Light rain and snow showers will continue on and off into the early afternoon with much cooler temperatures and a strong breeze gusting at times over 40 mph.

Sunshine and a slight warming trend return Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, high temperatures will be more seasonal with a low in the mid-20s followed by a high in the mid-50s.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week with sunshine and a westerly shift in wind helping to boost temperatures up to 60 degrees.

Thanksgiving looks cooler but dry with a high in the upper 40s. The next chance for showers and a big drop in temperature will move in with a system Thursday night into Friday.