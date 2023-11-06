DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been another warm day in Denver weather, with temperatures running a good 15-20 degrees above normal, but a cold front is just ahead.

It looks like temperatures will stay warm for one more day on Tuesday, with readings in the 70s again. The record high for Denver on Tuesday is 78 set in 1999. Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, is tracking a cold front by the middle of the week.

Forecast highs on Tuesday across metro Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

There will be a few clouds across metro Denver during the overnight hours. There will also be a few snow showers mainly over the extreme northern mountains. The wind will be light and from a generally southerly direction.

Temperatures will be cold in the mountains, with below-freezing readings. It will be a cool night in the city, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Another warm day

It’ll be another warm and dry day on Tuesday, especially across the Eastern Plains and in metro Denver. Temperatures will reach the 70s again, with warmer 80-degree readings across southeastern Colorado.

High temperatures across Colorado on Tuesday

Looking ahead: Turning cooler with a few showers

A weak cold front arrives on Wednesday, with cooler 40-degree temperatures for afternoon highs.

There will be some rain showers as the front moves through. There will also be some snow showers mixing with the rain in metro Denver.

If there is any accumulation, it will likely be mainly grassy areas in higher parts of the foothills and across the Palmer Divide south of the city, closer to Monument Hill.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The weather will turn dry again heading into the weekend along with a cool couple of days. Expect milder temperatures back in the 60s by the end of the weekend and early next week.