DENVER (KDVR) — Monday was another warm and sunny fall day for Denver weather with temperatures running about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. However, a cold front is coming midweek to cool temperatures for a few days.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the front will bring the best chance so far in October for needed moisture.

Rain chances in metro Denver for the week ahead

Weather tonight: Mostly clear and cool

Skies will remain mostly clear across the state with just some high clouds in a few places. The wind will be light and mainly from the south.

Temperatures will be cold again in the Colorado mountains with several areas dipping below freezing. Along the Front Range and in metro Denver, overnight lows will dip into the 40s, which is a little above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warm

Colorado will see another warm day, with afternoon highs reaching the 70s and 80s in a lot of locations. It’ll turn breezy during the afternoon, especially over the high country.

Tuesday will start off with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds later in the day.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Tuesday

Looking ahead: Rain returns, cooler days

A cold front arrives during the day on Wednesday, moving west to east across the state.

Rain and snow showers will develop in the Colorado mountains during the afternoon. Rain showers will arrive in Denver later in the afternoon and into the evening.

There could be some thunder at times, and it’ll turn windy as the cold front passes.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Additional rain showers will be possible on Thursday and could deliver some of the best moisture of the month so far, with up to a half inch possible in some spots.

The mountains will be dealing with accumulating snow, too. It will turn cooler with temperatures in the 50s for a few days followed by a seasonal warming trend into the weekend.