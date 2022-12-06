DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild and quiet through the weekend with better chances for snow moving in at the start of next week.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow, chilly

There will be light isolated snow showers in the mountains Tuesday night.

Eastern Colorado will stay clear and dry overnight with temperatures falling to 24 degrees in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Mountain snow

Scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains throughout Wednesday with totals of 1 to 7 inches expected by Wednesday night.

Denver and the Front Range will stay dry and sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s on Wednesday afternoon.

Looking ahead: Snow next week

Mountain snow will continue into Thursday morning before a break over the weekend. There is a 10% chance for isolated snow showers on the Front Range early Thursday morning with most places staying dry.

Sunshine and dry weather will stay for Friday and into the weekend with temperatures staying in the 40s in Denver.

The next storm system that will bring snow chances to the Front Range will move in on Monday and Tuesday of next week. It is still too far out to know the exact timing and who will see accumulation but the Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated as it gets closer.