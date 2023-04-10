DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City starts off the week with mostly sunny skies and comfortable highs before possible record-breaking heat arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny skies, warmer

Plenty of sunshine is here to start the week with above-average temperatures. Winds will be light on Monday with highs topping out in the middle 70s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for April 10.

Weather tonight: Clear skies, mild

Skies stay clear Monday night with a slightly stronger wind. A southwest wind will increase to 5-15 mph with lows in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 10.

Looking ahead: Warming up, late week rain and snow

Tuesday and Wednesday have highs in the lower 80s, with mostly sunny skies. Both days are expected to break record-high temperatures for this time of year.

Extra clouds push in for Thursday causing mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the middle 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 10.

The end of the week is unsettled with rain and snow in the forecast. Rain pushes into the Front Range later Friday and can change to snow overnight.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s as the winds are light.

Another quick round of rain and snow is possible on Saturday with cooler highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday dries out the second half of the weekend with extra clouds. Highs are cool in the upper 50s with a light breeze.