DENVER (KDVR) – The weather kicks off the weekend with mainly sunny skies across the Front Range and above-average temperatures.

Weather today: Lost of sunshine

Veterans Day looks great in Denver with abundant sunshine across most of the state. Winds will be light through the afternoon as highs top out in the upper 50s.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear

We’ll see a few clouds tonight as the skies stay mainly clear. Lows dip just below freezing, into the low 30s, as winds are light.

Looking ahead: Staying dry, getting warmer

Sunny skies on Sunday afternoon help to warm temperatures into the lower 60s to finish off the weekend. We’ll keep the clear and sunny skies to start the week with mild highs in the middle 60s on Monday. A few clouds arrive on Tuesday, but temperatures continue to climb into the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with mainly sunny skies and highs nearing the 70-degree mark. Thursday is still warm, but we begin to trend cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s. Low 60s are expected on Friday with mainly sunny skies.