DENVER (KDVR) — The mild weekend continues with temperatures reaching into the mid-60s for Sunday.

Look for plenty of sunshine and light wind with temperatures about 10 degrees above average for mid-November.

The mild and dry pattern will last through the workweek. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Average temperatures for the middle of November are in the mid-50s.

The only real change-up in the forecast will be looking ahead toward the weekend for a slight cool down and the possibility of rain.