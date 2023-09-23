DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready for a perfect first day of fall.

Temperatures Saturday morning start out in the middle to lower 40s — a little bit chilly for this time of the year — before they make their way into the upper 70s nearing 80 degrees.

It’ll be a touch breezy as well, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Weather tonight: Cool with clear skies



Conditions remain clear and calm overnight as temperatures are expected to sink down into the middle to lower 40s. There could be a few clouds to the NE, but besides that things will be cool but comfy. Winds will be coming out of the SW from 5-10 mph.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and seasonal

Let’s do it again tomorrow! Temperatures are forecasted to max out in the upper 70s nearing 80 degrees. It’ll be tough to find clouds too! Winds could gust as high as 20 mph at times. It’ll be cooler in the mountains with highs in the 60s, with 70s across the metro area and the Front Range.

Looking ahead: A dry and warm stretch

The weather pattern for the next week and through the end of September looks dry. There will be plenty of sunshine each day through Friday of next week.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 80s starting on Monday and lasting through Friday. Those readings are above the normal average in the upper 70s, but not near record levels.