DENVER (KDVR) — Pinpoint Weather Alert Days remain in effect through Tuesday morning. Denver’s weather will stay cold with wind chill values dropping to as low as 20 to 40 degrees below zero.

Travel will be difficult, especially in the high country due to new snow, cold temperatures and strong wind gusts.

Avalanche danger will also remain high through Monday evening. Because of these threats, a combination of wind chill warnings, winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will remain in effect.

Weather tonight: Snow showers and below-zero temperatures

Sunday night, temperatures will fall back down below zero. A northerly breeze will pick up to 5-15 mph, bringing the wind chill values down to 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

Weather tomorrow: Cold, more snow

Monday, snow showers will continue, producing another 1-3 inches in the metro and much higher totals in the mountains.

Temperatures will struggle to climb above zero, and as wind picks up to 10-20 mph, wind chill values will drop to 15 to 25 degrees below zero.

Looking ahead: Cold Tuesday ahead of a milder Wednesday

Tuesday morning, temperatures will again fall below zero with wind chill values as cold as 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will climb up near freezing alongside a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine will help temperatures climb to much more seasonal levels with highs in the mid-40s on Wednesday.

Wednesday night, another system moves in which will bring along more mountain snow, and even the chance for some snow to spill into the metro. This system will also knock high temperatures Friday back down to the mid-30s.