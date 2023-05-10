DENVER (KDVR) — With an enhanced risk over the Front Range and plains Wednesday, severe storms are expected for the second half of the day with damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadoes in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: Severe storms
Clouds and mild temperatures linger through Wednesday morning with storms firing up after noon. Highs reach the low 70s with winds increasing through the afternoon.
Storms will begin to fire up in the early afternoon along the Front Range and will push out to the plains through the evening. Storms continue to push through the metro in the evening and early overnight hours with the strongest storms in the afternoon.
Weather tonight: Storms continue
Rain and thunder will stick around overnight with lighter winds unless your area is under a thunderstorm. Lows will drop to the upper 40s with the possibility of some heavy rain overnight.
Looking ahead: Cool and rainy Mother’s Day
We will get some breaks from the rain on Thursday morning, but it’s back through the afternoon and overnight hours. This rain keeps temperatures in the low 60s and we may hear some rumbles of thunder.
Rain will continue overnight and we could see over an inch and a half of rain by the time we wake up on Friday morning.
Friday afternoon and evening will be drier with partly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the middle 60s.
Saturday kicks off Mother’s Day weekend with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies. Showers are possible in the afternoon, but rain chances are better on Sunday afternoon and evening.
Sunday is even cooler for Mother’s Day with highs in the upper 50s.
Monday also has the chance for some afternoon showers with seasonal highs in the upper 60s. More sunshine is back for Tuesday with mild highs in the lower 70s.