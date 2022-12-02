DENVER (KDVR) — High winds will impact the Front Range and Eastern Plains today with snow in the higher elevations. Snow will wrap up in the mountains by the mid-afternoon and winds will begin to slow in the metro through the early evening hours.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather today: Breezy winds and mountain snow

Expect sunny skies in Denver for Friday, but breezy winds are here. The cold front pushes through by mid-morning, helping to drop temperatures through the rest of the day as winds push east.

High Wind Warnings are in effect for the Foothills and Eastern Plains until 5 p.m.

Higher elevations will see snow through the morning begin to taper off through the afternoon hours. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through the 5pm this evening.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies, slowing wind

Winds will decrease through the late evening hours with temperatures dipping into the upper teens. Skies will remain clear overnight, meaning more sunshine for the start of the weekend.

Looking ahead: Drier weekend, mild temps

Cooler and close to seasonal temperatures are in Denver for Saturday as highs hit the middle 40s. Sunny skies are here for most the weekend with extra clouds on Sunday. Highs will be mild in the low 50s on Sunday and Monday.

Denver will have partly sunny skies on Monday with late snow chances in the higher elevations. We might see a flurry in the city overnight with cooler temps to follow.

The middle of the week has more sunshine in the forecast with close to seasonal highs. Temperatures top out in the middle 40s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Winds will be stronger on Tuesday afternoon.