DENVER (KDVR) — The weather is changing in Denver as rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and transitions to snow in the evening hours. Snow lingers overnight and clears early Thursday morning in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as rain transitions to snow

A new storm system is moving in Wednesday and the Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Wednesday will see cloudy skies across the city with light snow falling in the mountains. Highs hit the upper 40s and low 50s along the Front Range with a breezy afternoon wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Dec. 28.

Rain starts falling in the Front Range by early afternoon and transitions to snow by the evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Futurecast for rain and snow mix on Dec. 28.

Snow will transition sooner along the Palmer Divide where they have a winter weather advisory in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather: Areas under a winter weather advisory on Dec. 28.

Weather tonight: Snow begins to taper off

The snow will be heaviest over the Front Range around midnight and becomes lighter through early Thursday morning. Overnight lows dip to the lower 20s, so roads will be slippery for the first half of the day.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Dec. 28.

Metro snow totals are still up in the air with initial melting playing a role. It’s looking like 2 to 5 inches in the city with 3 to 6 inches south of the city along the Palmer Divide.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Dec. 29.

Looking ahead: More mountain snow for New Year’s Eve weekend

Skies clear out slowly on Thursday afternoon with cool highs in the upper 30s. Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal highs in the lower 40s.

The snow moves back over the higher elevations late Friday and into the weekend with more snow in the forecast.

Denver stays mostly dry and mild over the holiday weekend with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on Dec. 28.

Snow may impact the Front Range on Monday morning, but models are not in great agreement. Skies will slowly clear through the start of next week with chilly and below-average highs in the middle 30s.