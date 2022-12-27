DENVER (KDVR) — After a mild, mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the 60s, Denver’s weather will change when a system moves in Wednesday night. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Weather tonight: Lows just above freezing, clear skies

Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows around 34 in the Denver metro area.

In the mountains, clouds will increase with rain/snow likely. Snow will fall above 7,000 feet and winds will be gusty between 30-60 mph on the Continental Divide.

Weather tomorrow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Denver will be dry with increasing clouds until 5 p.m. A rain/snow mix is expected to hit the Front Range around the evening commute. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting an early high of 50 and then temperatures will fall into the 30s. This is not a cold storm system.

Heavy snow is likely across the Western Slope and southern mountains where 6-14 inches of accumulation is likely. Other mountain zones can expect 4-12 inches of snow accumulation.

Rain/snow in Denver will change to all wet snow until 5 a.m. Thursday with 1-4 inches of accumulation expected, but some of that will be a rain/snow mix. Denver could end up with as little as 1 inch after the dust settles. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 30s.

Forecast snow totals (inches) by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Snow will continue in the mountains into Thursday then tapers off.

End of workweek: Another system moves in Friday

Snow will move out Thursday morning in Denver and sunshine is possible in the afternoon.

The Pineapple Express sends another storm system into Colorado’s mountains Friday through Monday with heavy snow accumulation.

Denver and the Front Range will stay mainly dry until very late Sunday into Monday when snow is possible with light accumulation. Monday will be colder with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.