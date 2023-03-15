DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will drop 30 degrees on Thursday with rain and snow chances.

The biggest snowfall totals and road impacts will stay in the foothills and mountains.

Weather tonight: Rain showers start

Cloud cover will increase overnight with temperatures falling to the upper 20s in Denver.

Rain showers will develop on the Front Range after around 8 p.m. Scattered rain showers will slowly change over to snow as temperatures drop early Thursday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Chilly with snow

Thursday’s high temperature will cool and in the upper 30s in Denver.

The best chance for snow showers in Denver will be from 4 a.m. Thursday morning to 10 a.m. Dry conditions will return by midday as isolated showers continue into Thursday night for the mountains and foothills.

The foothills and mountains have the best chance for some slick and slushy roads on Thursday. Most of metro Denver and the Front Range will only see wet roads with minimal accumulation staying on cooler, elevated surfaces.

Snowfall totals will stay under an inch in Metro Denver with up to 4 inches along the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

Parts of Colorado’s southern mountains will see over a foot of snowfall with most of the mountains seeing 2 to 10 inches.

Looking ahead: Dry weekend

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Friday with highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s through the weekend with dry weather in the forecast through Monday.

The next chance for precipitation will be rain showers moving in on Tuesday as temperatures return to the 50s.