DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Saturday and Sunday as Denver’s weather will get colder through the weekend and snow showers will move in.

A combination of winter weather watches, warnings and advisories will be in effect Saturday and Sunday for measurable snowfall that could lead to dangerous travel conditions.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow

Friday night, as a system moves through Colorado, clouds will increase ahead of snowfall.

Snowfall will start in the high country, then showers will build into the metro late Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be chilly and fall to the 20s.

Weather tomorrow: Cold temps and snow

Saturday, Denver will wake up to a few showers and much colder temperatures.

The chance for a few snow showers will continue during the day as highs climb to the 30s.

Looking ahead: Cold Sunday, milder workweek

Sunday, the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day continues. Sunday morning, Denver will wake up to a few more snow showers and low temperatures in the teens to low 20s.

Snowfall totals from this event are on track to range from 2-5 inches in the city, 4-8 inches in the foothills and 8-24 inches in the high country.

Monday, Denver will be greeted with some of the coldest air of the season. But, thanks to sunshine, temperatures will climb from 10 degrees to a high in the 40s.

Halloween looks cool and dry with temperatures hitting a high in the 40s. This will be followed by a more noticeable warming trend and more seasonal temperatures near 60 degrees by the end of the week.