DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry and sunny alongside a cooling trend until a change this weekend.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday for the metro’s first measurable snow, with much higher snowfall totals in the mountains and foothills, followed by a drastic drop in temperatures.

Weather tonight: Clear, mild

Wednesday night, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will be in the high 30s and low 40s on the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, cooler

Thursday, there will be a few areas of morning fog followed by plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler but seasonal, reaching a high in the 60s.

Looking ahead: Cool Friday, weekend snow

On Thursday night into Friday, a cold front will bring snow to the high country but will dry up before reaching Denver. The metro, however, will feel the impacts in the form of morning clouds and below-normal temperatures that will only reach the 50s.

Saturday, this cooling trend will continue as highs only reach the lower 40s, which is about 20 degrees cooler than normal. This cool air will be paired with the next chance for showers.

Right now, the Denver area looks like it will see rain transition to snow, with Saturday night being the best chance for accumulating snow.

Sunday, snow showers will wrap up and will leave cold temperatures only reaching a high near freezing. Then, sunshine returns for the start of the workweek alongside a warming trend.