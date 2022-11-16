DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will go from chilly and dry to cold and snowy on Thursday. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning with the biggest impacts happening for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Wednesday night will be clear and calm across most of Colorado. Temperatures will fall to 19 degrees to start off Thursday in Denver with building clouds in the morning.

Weather tomorrow: Snow, evening commute impacts

Scattered snow showers will move from north to south throughout Thursday. They will start in northern Colorado Thursday morning and reach metro Denver by late morning or midday.

Snow showers will continue on and off on the Front Range and in parts of the mountains throughout Thursday and into early Friday morning before drier weather returns. The heaviest snow in metro Denver is expected between 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Roads will be icy for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. High temperatures will fall to the upper 20s on Thursday.

Snowfall totals will reach 2 to 4 inches for metro Denver, the Palmer Divide and the Eastern Plains. There will be more snow north and west of Denver with 3 to 6 inches for the foothills and northern Front Range.

Looking ahead: Cold Friday morning, dry weather returns

Snow showers will move out by mid-morning on Friday with temperatures dropping into the single digits for the first time since March.

High temperatures on Friday will only hit 27 degrees with sunshine returning by the afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually heat up through the weekend with dry weather and sunshine in the forecast into next week.