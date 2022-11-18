DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is ending in Denver with skies clearing out quickly, but temperatures stay chilly. Highs on Friday afternoon will stay in the 20s with light winds.

Weather today: Afternoon sun and cold

Snow and clouds will push out through the second half of the morning, helping to melt some snow. Highs stay below freezing through the afternoon, only making it to the middle 20s. Winds are light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear and frigid

Skies stay mainly clear tonight with light winds and cold temperatures. Overnight lows stay in the low teens and upper single digits. Wind chill values can easily dip into the single digits or even the negatives.

Looking ahead: Warming and sunny weekend

Sunshine sticks around for the start of the weekend with highs reaching the low 40s. Sunday looks great for the Broncos game with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs near the 50 degree mark.

The start of the next workweek looks comfortable with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday keep the abundant sunshine in the forecast. Highs stay just below average in the lower 50s with light winds. Thanksgiving Day has a few extra clouds with highs right around the 50-degree mark.