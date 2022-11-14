DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cold with two chances for snow in the next seven days. Morning low temperatures could drop into the single digits this week for the first time since March.

Weather tonight: Light snow showers

A few light snow showers will develop over the Front Range and mountains late Monday evening. A lot of places won’t see any snow but where showers do develop will be dry by the morning commute Tuesday morning.

Snowfall totals will be small with this storm and will stay under an inch for areas on the Front Range with 1 to 4 inches in the mountains.

Weather tomorrow: Chilly temperatures

Tuesday will be another chilly day with high temperatures reaching the mid-30s.

There will be a 10% chance for snow showers early in the morning with showers ending by mid-morning. Clouds will clear through the day.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Thursday

Dry weather and cool temperatures will stay in place Wednesday before the next storm system arrives. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday with impacts to the roads expected for the Thursday evening drive.

A cold front will push through Thursday, bringing scattered snow showers and cold temperatures. Snow will develop late morning on the Front Range and continue through the evening with dry weather returning by Friday morning.

High temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s on Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the teens and single digits.

As of Monday evening, snowfall totals for Thursday’s storm look to be up to 2 inches on the Front Range with up to 4 inches into the foothills.

Dry weather and sunshine will return by midday Friday and stay into the weekend.