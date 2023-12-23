DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday. Snow showers and colder temperatures will move into Denver’s weather forecast leading to difficult travel conditions, especially for areas above 6,000 feet.

Winter weather advisories and storm warnings will be in effect through Sunday.

During this time snow could make road conditions difficult to drive on, and strong wind gusts will blow around fresh snow, lowering visibility.

Weather tonight: Rain to snow showers

Saturday night, rain showers will start to mix with snowfall as low temperatures drop to the mid-20s.

Weather tomorrow: Snow showers, chilly

Sunday will start with light snow showers, aiding in keeping temperatures only reaching a high in the 30s.

There could be a few stray flurries during the Broncos game, but more noticeable will be the chilly temperatures and the breeze making it feel about 10 degrees colder.

Snowfall totals will reach around 1-3 inches in the metro, 3-4 inches near the Palmer Divide, and 4-6 inches at higher elevations, with locally higher totals in the mountains.

Looking ahead: Return of sunshine and milder temperatures

Monday, snow showers will be replaced by sunshine. Temperatures will stay chilly on Christmas Day, and only reach the mid-30s.

More seasonal temperatures will return on Tuesday. This will be followed by more sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.