DENVER (KDVR) — Big changes are coming for Denver’s weather ahead of Christmas Eve.

Cooler temperatures, as well as rain and snow, are coming Saturday, which will make for a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday.

Weather today: Cloudy, light rain/snow

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to dominate the area for Saturday along with light rain and snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will still be above average, in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds could be breezy at times gusting up to 20 mph.

The light rain will continue through dinnertime before transitioning to snow in the overnight hours. Meanwhile, the high country will be getting more snowfall Saturday, with another 6-9″ for the likes of Vail, Eagle and Aspen.

Weather tonight: Wintery mix, then snow

The rain will transition to snow after 8 p.m., with around 1-3 inches falling in Denver overnight hours. Mainly after 11 p.m. is when the metro area will start to see some accumulations.

Look for light snowfall to continue into Christmas Eve day but the majority of the snowfall will occur in the overnight hours. Watch for slick roads if you are traveling on Sunday.

Looking ahead: Drying out for Christmas Day

While Denver will be drying out for Christmas Day and the sun will shine, temperatures are forecasted to stay cool. Highs only top out in the middle to lower 30s with gusty winds up to 15 mph.

Tuesday is back to seasonal averages with highs in the middle 40s and partly sunny skies.

Denver will keep the clear conditions on Wednesday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Thursday brings back low 50s into the forecast with mainly sunny skies.

Friday is another comfy afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near the 50-degree mark