DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday as snow moves into Denver’s weather forecast Sunday night into Monday.

Cold temperatures will aid in accumulating snowfall, which could lead to slick roads, especially during the morning drive. Wind gusts will increase to over 40 mph at times, leading to blowing snow and low visibility.

A combination of winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings, high wind warnings and blizzard warnings will remain in effect through Monday.

A combination of winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings, high wind warnings and blizzard warnings will remain in effect through Monday.

A combination of winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings, high wind warnings and blizzard warnings will remain in effect through Monday.

A combination of winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings, high wind warnings and blizzard warnings will remain in effect through Monday.

A combination of winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings, high wind warnings and blizzard warnings will remain in effect through Monday.

A combination of winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings, high wind warnings and blizzard warnings will remain in effect through Monday.

While these areas will see varying amounts of snowfall and wind, the overall message with all the advisories is that travel could be difficult due to slick roads and blowing snow limiting visibility.

Weather tonight: Chilly, Snow showers late

Sunday night, snow showers will start to move into the area, picking up in the metro after midnight. Temperatures will be cold but seasonal, falling to the upper teens.

Weather tomorrow: Snow, cold temps, strong breeze

Monday, snow showers will wrap up. The Denver area is only looking at totals around one to three inches, with higher totals between three to six inches in areas like Castle Rock.

Even as the snowfall ends, wind gusts over 30 mph at times will continue to blow snow and limit visibility. Roads will be slick not only for the morning drive, but could continue to be slippery all day since high temperatures will only reach the lower 30s.

Looking ahead: Cold week, more snow chances

Tuesday, sunshine moves back into the forecast helping to bring temperatures back up to seasonal norms in the 40s.

Another system moves in by the end of the week. This will bring along more snow chances and another big drop in temperatures.