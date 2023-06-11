DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday for storms that will develop in the afternoon, some of which could become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds.

After some sunshine to start the day, clouds will build in and storms will develop this afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m.

Some of these storms could become strong to severe with large hail up to 2″ in diameter and damaging wind gusts and minor street flooding.

The area at highest risk is the southeast side of the metro and down into southeastern Colorado.

Highs Sunday will be below average, only reaching mid to upper 60s.

Monday afternoon brings another active storm pattern to the Front Range.

Look for highs in the upper 60s, with storms in the afternoon and evening before we move into a warmer and drier trend by the end of the work week.