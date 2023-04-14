DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather is going from record-high temperatures this week to snow Friday afternoon and evening.

Weather tonight: Pinpoint Weather Alert in the evening

The main focus is on roads through Friday evening, especially west and south. Most places including metro Denver will have lots of melting and little to measure.

Spotty rain and snow showers will push across the Front Range Friday afternoon and will change over to snow Friday evening. The snow showers will be on and off but are expected to become lighter after 7 p.m. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Lingering snow, dry afternoon

There will be a few lingering showers into early Saturday morning before dry conditions return into the afternoon.

Snowfall totals through Saturday morning will be up to an inch — on cooler, elevated surfaces — in metro Denver with roads staying mostly wet.

The foothills and Palmer Divide will see 1-4 inches of snow with slushy roads possible Friday night into early Saturday.

The mountains will see about 2-8 inches of snow.

Saturday’s high temperature will hit the low 50s with some sunshine peeking out in the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead: Warming up

Sunday will be dry with highs in the mid 60s. Next Monday and Tuesday will heat up to the 70s with more dry weather.

There will be a chance for showers each day next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.