DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for severe storms that will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, an isolated chance for tornadoes and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

A tornado watch was issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Logan, Morgan, Washington and Weld counties until 9 p.m.

Weather tonight: Storms exit

Thunderstorms will continue through the evening and will start to clear out overnight as temperatures fall to the mid-50s. As rain continues to fall on very saturated ground, there will be an isolated risk of flooding.

Weather tomorrow: More showers and thunderstorms

Wet and cooler weather is in the forecast for Friday. Highs will reach the lower 70s, which will limit the severe risk.

Looking ahead: Storm chances for weekend

Warming temperatures, morning sunshine and a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms will move in over the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the upper 70s then mid-80s on Sunday.

Monday looks sunny and seasonal with a high in the upper 80s. Tuesday, there is a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms, but won’t be a washout for July 4 celebrations. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move in for the middle of next week.