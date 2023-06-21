DENVER (KDVR) — Strong to severe thunderstorms will stay in Denver’s weather forecast through Wednesday evening, and return again Thursday.

The Front Range to the eastern plains remains under a slight to enhanced risk for thunderstorms becoming severe with the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

Weather tonight: Thunderstorms continue

Severe thunderstorms and tornado watches continue until 8 p.m.

During this time there will be the greatest concern in the Denver area will be large hail and strong wind gusts. Even after the watches expire, there will be a risk of thunderstorms. The greatest concern for severe storms will track east through the overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Another round of thunderstorms

There will be another risk for thunderstorms tomorrow.

Some morning sunshine will help to add instability and bring back the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, strong wind and isolated tornadoes.

Looking ahead: Warmer and sunny heading into the weekend

Friday into the weekend Denver will move into a pattern of warmer and sunnier weather.

Friday and Saturday will both be in the mid-80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. 80s and sunshine will stick around on Sunday followed by a warming trend that will take temperatures into the mid-80s again during the workweek.