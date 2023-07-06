DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will feature another chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe weather outlook on July 6.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for thunderstorms that could become strong to severe Thursday afternoon. The main threats will be large hail that could be golf ball to tennis ball-sized, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, locally heavy rainfall and the possibility of tornadoes, especially east of Denver.

Weather today: Morning fog, afternoon storms

Dense fog advisories are in effect along the Interstate 25 corridor until 9 a.m. Thursday. Visibility at times could be less than one mile, so plan for extra travel time this morning and remember to use low-beam lights when driving through areas with low visibility due to fog.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily advisories on July 6.

Morning fog will be followed by early afternoon sunshine, which will help temperatures climb toward 80 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 6.

Thursday afternoon and evening will see an increasing chance for thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could become strong to severe with strong wind gusts and large hail, up to two inches, as the primary threats.

Weather tonight: Storms move east

Overnight, rain and thunderstorms will continue to move east as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight temperatures on July 6.

Looking ahead: Temperatures rise with more afternoon storm chances

Friday and Saturday will start with a mainly sunny sky as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees. Clouds will increase ahead of the threat of afternoon thunderstorms.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on July 6 in Denver.

Sunday, a drier and warmer pattern will move in.

Temperatures Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 90 degrees, which is right in line with normal highs for this time of year.

There will be a chance for a few thunderstorms with the heat of the afternoon, especially on Monday and Wednesday.