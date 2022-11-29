DENVER (KDVR) — Snow showers will stay light through the rest of Tuesday morning with temperatures staying in the 20s in the Denver weather forecast. Winter weather advisories remain in effect until 2 p.m. for metro Denver on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Skies clear later Tuesday with lows near the single digits tonight.

Pinpoint Weather: Areas under a winter weather advisory on Nov. 29.

Weather today: Morning snow showers

It is a snowy and slick morning across the Front Range and metro. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to road conditions and snow accumulation.

Light snow showers linger through the rest of the morning Tuesday with another inch or two of accumulation.

The metro will see some clearing skies later in the day, but temperatures stay in the middle 20s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Nov. 29 forecast

Weather tonight: Clear skies and cold

With clearer skies Tuesday night, overnight lows will dip into the single digits across most of the state with lows near 10 degrees in Denver. Winds will be light through Wednesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Nov. 29 overnight foreacst

Looking ahead: Drier and warmer

Once the snow clears out, sunshine is back for Wednesday afternoon. It will be frigid though, temperatures remain cool and below average in the middle 30s.

Temperatures are back to seasonal in the lower 50s on Thursday. Sunny skies return for the end of the week.

Snow moves into the mountains on Friday, but the Front Range only sees some extra clouds. Highs on Friday are mild in the middle 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 29, 2022, in Denver

After the system pushes through on Friday, temperatures on Saturday will be cooler in the middle 40s. Sunshine is back for the majority of the weekend as temperatures warm to the low 50s on Sunday.

Monday is cooler with highs in the mid-40s, extra clouds, and chances for mountain snow.