DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle can be seen along the Front Range Monday with the second round of snow expected this evening in the Denver weather forecast. Roads will be slick and slippery throughout the day.

Weather today: 2 rounds of snow impacting conditions

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has light snow and freezing drizzle impact road conditions.

Denver will get a slight break from the snow for the majority of the morning and the middle of the day. Light snow and freezing drizzle are possible Monday causing roadways to be slick.

Highs hover around the freezing mark Monday with snow moving back in this evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 2.

Winter weather advisories are in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for the Front Range, through midnight for the Foothills, and 5 a.m. Tuesday for the Eastern Plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories for Colorado on Jan. 2.

Weather tonight: Snow tapers off

Snow ends along the Front Range Monday night but lingers through the early morning hours along the plains. Partial clearing is possible across the metro area with lows in the middle teens.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 2.

Looking ahead: Drying out, mountain snow

Skies will clear on Tuesday, meaning more sunshine is in the forecast. Highs will still be cool and below average in the lower 30s.

Mostly sunny skies are here for Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. The extra sunshine stays for Thursday helping to warm highs back into the low 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 2.

Friday adds extra clouds along the Front Range and a chance for snow in the higher elevations. Snow lingers in the mountains on Friday with mild highs in the middle 40s for Denver.

Mostly sunny skies are here for the weekend with comfy highs in the middle 40s.