DENVER (KDVR) — In the Denver weather forecast, the city will see light snow, brisk winds, and chilly temperatures Tuesday with fire danger in the southeastern corner of the state.

Weather today: Dueling weather with snow and fire danger

Light snow will linger over the metro area for the first half of the day with a brisk wind. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 30s Tuesday with up to an inch of accumulation in the city.

The base of the foothills could see up to 2 inches of snow. The higher elevations of the foothills will see the most snow, with 4-10 inches possible.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 4 Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals on April 4

High fire danger is back across the southeastern corner of the state with high winds and low relative humidity.

Pinpoint Weather: Fire weather warnings on April 4.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies, chilly

The snow wraps up by midnight with clouds slowing clearing overnight Tuesday. Winds will also slow, and become lighter by Wednesday morning.

Snow also clears out of the high country after midnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 4.

Looking ahead: Warming into Easter weekend

Wednesday will have some extra clouds and below-average temperatures. Highs reach the low 40s with the chance for some late afternoon and evening snow showers. Accumulations will be minimal with quick clearing overnight.

Sunshine builds back in for Thursday and the Rockies’ home opener, allowing for highs to reach into the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on April 4.

Friday looks great with above-average highs in the middle 60s with sunny skies.

Easter weekend is even warmer with highs near the 70-degree mark and abundant sunshine.

Monday starts the next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.