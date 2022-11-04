DENVER (KDVR) — The snow has moved out and the clouds will clear quickly Friday, but the road conditions will be icy early in the morning causing issues for drivers. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is in effect for Friday morning in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Icy before sun arrives

Skies over Denver will clear Friday morning with slow-climbing temperatures. Until the sun arrives, Friday morning is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to icy conditions across the metro.

Once the sun arrives, afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 40s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day Friday forecast for Nov. 4.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that the clear skies will stick around into the weekend, meaning some cooler temperatures Friday night. Overnight lows will end up in the upper 20s with light winds.

Overnight lows for Nov. 4.

Looking ahead: Dry weather returns

The weekend looks to be comfortable with more sunshine in the forecast. If you have plans outside, this weekend will be back to above-average temperatures.

Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees above average in the lower 60s. Sunday is slightly cooler in the middle 50s.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting light snow showers are possible in higher elevations with an inch or two of accumulation.

Mountain snowfall forecast for Nov. 5 and Nov. 6

The next workweek starts off with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Highs for Monday will be around the 60-degree mark. It gets even warmer on Tuesday with highs hitting the middle to upper 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 4.

Sunshine stays through Wednesday afternoon with seasonal highs around the 60-degree mark.

Extra clouds arrive on Thursday afternoon with a system in the mountains. Highs on Thursday will be cooler in the lower 50s.